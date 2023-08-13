Rahul joins Toda dance, visits tribals’ temple

NILGIRIS: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday briefly spent time with the Toda community members in this hilly district in Tamil Nadu, dancing with them and visiting the temple of their deity.

Fresh from a court relief staying his conviction in the Modi surname defamation case, the Wayanad MP was on his way to his constituency in Kerala when he stopped at Muthunadumandu here to interact with the tribal community members.

The Toda women reportedly wished him to become the next Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha polls and that he should return to this place as Prime Minister.

Presented with a traditional shawl upon his arrival from Coimbatore by road, Gandhi also participated in their dance and had a taste of their traditional food. He visited the temple of the community deity and witnessed the traditional practices.

Later, he had a look at the traditional sport ‘Ilavattakkal’, wherein youngsters use all their might to lift a round boulder.