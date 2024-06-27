Rahul Gandhi thanks Vijay for sending his congratulations on being chosen as LoP

CHENNAI: On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi thanked actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay for congratulating him on being chosen as Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha.

In his note, the Congress MP said, "Thank you, Thiru @tvkvijayhq, Our democracy is strengthened when every Indian’s voice is heard. This is both our collective goal and duty."

The Congress on Tuesday declared Rahul Gandhi, the party's MP from Raebareli, as the Leader of the Opposition in the 18th Lok Sabha, ending a decade-long spell of no LoP in the Lower House since 2014. Following this, several political leaders including Vijay took to social media to wish the Congress leader. Taking to X, Vijay had written, "Congratulations to Hon'ble Thiru. @RahulGandhi Avargal for being unanimously elected by @INCindia and its allies as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. My best wishes to serve the people of our Nation."

Notably, the Lok Sabha did not have a Leader of Opposition in the last 10 years because no political party, other than the ruling party, was able to secure the minimum Lok Sabha seats required to nominate an LoP. (With agency inputs)