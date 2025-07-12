Rabies not a major issue in TN, says Health Minister

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the local body in every city and town was undertaking all measures to control stray dogs in Tamil Nadu.

“So, rabies is under control, and not a major problem in the State,” he added, while participating in programmes on World Population Day in the city on Friday.

“A meeting was held with CM Stalin and many departments, including health and civic bodies. Officials have been told to store sufficient anti-snakebite venom (ASV) medicine and anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) in all GHs including ,2286 primary health centres and urban primary health centres.”

Subramanian also pointed out that people coming from Kerala to Tamil Nadu were being monitored for identifying Nipah cases. “Maternal mortality rate was 70.90% around 5 years ago, but now it’s 39.4%. Infant mortality rate has also dipped to 7.7 per 1000,” he stated.