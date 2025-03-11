Rabid Odisha man ends life by slitting his throat

COIMBATORE: A 35-year-old man from Odisha, who was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for dog bite, ended his life by slitting his throat with a broken glass piece on Tuesday.

Police said R Ramchander had come to CMCH around 11 am on Tuesday, with breathing difficulties after being bitten by a stray dog a few days ago. He was admitted to the special ward for dog bite victims.

“Around 2 pm, Ramchander, a private firm worker, turned aggressive; he jumped over beds and repeatedly banged on doors. He then unexpectedly smashed the glass of a display board and slit his neck with a broken piece of glass,” police said.

Doctors, accompanied by police, fire and rescue personnel, entered the ward in protective gear. However, by the time they reached him, the man had bled to death.

Even during his dying moments, Ramchander wrote a phone number of his relative with blood on the floor. The police reached out to his relatives by calling on the number. Further inquiries are on.