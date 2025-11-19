Rabid dogs kill five goats, dog in Salem

SALEM: Five goats and a pet dog were killed after two rabid dogs attacked them in Chinnanoor near Veeranam in Salem on Tuesday, according to police. Police said the animals were found dead with severe bite injuries when their owner, Periyasamy, inspected his agricultural field on Tuesday morning.

He had tied the goats and his pet dog in the field near his house the previous night before locking his home and going to sleep with his family. Following his complaint, Veeranam police visited the spot and reviewed CCTV footage from the area.

The footage reportedly showed two rabid dogs attacking the tethered goats and then turning on the pet dog. Police confirmed that all six animals died due to the attack. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.