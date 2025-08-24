Rabid dog attacks over 20 people in Mayiladuthurai in a single day

CHENNAI: A rabid dog went on a biting spree across several busy areas in Mayiladuthurai, including the road outside the bus stand, Kacheri Road, Kannara Street, Government Hospital Road, and Koorainadu.

The stray dog, reportedly in a frenzied state, chased and attacked pedestrians and motorcyclists, leaving more than 20 people injured. Many victims suffered deep wounds on their legs, bleeding heavily as they rushed to the government hospital for treatment, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Among the injured were Sivakumar (42), Dhanushree (17), and Karpagam (62). Doctors immediately administered anti-rabies injections to all the victims and alerted the municipal authorities.

Following this, municipal officials visited the hospital to collect details from the patients and later initiated efforts to capture the rabid dog.

Residents have urged the municipality to take strict measures to control the rising stray dog population in the town, including implementing sterilisation drives to prevent such incidents in the future.