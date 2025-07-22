Begin typing your search...

    Raajhaa joining DMK mere drama: Nainar

    Addressing reporters in Tirunelveli, Nainar Nagenthran lashed out at Anwhar Raajhaa, who joined the DMK earlier in the day in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

    CHENNAI: In a rebuttal to former AIADMK minister A Anwhar Raajhaa’s criticism of the BJP-AIADMK alliance, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Monday accused the DMK of engineering defections and spreading false narratives out of political desperation ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

    Addressing reporters in Tirunelveli, Nainar Nagenthran lashed out at Anwhar Raajhaa, who joined the DMK earlier in the day in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin. “When late J Jayalalithaa was the AIADMK general secretary, BJP had aligned with the AIADMK. Anwhar Raajhaa, who was then a minister, seems clueless about the current political reality,” he said.

    Nainar also dismissed Raajhaa’s claim that the BJP seeks to break the AIADMK just as it did with NCP and Shiv Sena, calling it a “baseless allegation.

