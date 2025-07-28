Ilayaraaja’s Lord Shiva hymns enthral Modi

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi clapped for the recital of hymns composed by the music director Ilayaraaja and thanked him for enlightening him with his divine music during the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival at Gangaikonda Cholapuram on Sunday.

At the closing ceremony of the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival, organised by the Ministry of Culture, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest, the Othuvars recited hymns from Thevaram and Thirupugazh in a venerating ceremony for Lord Shiva.

Subsequently, the music director Ilayaraja commenced his music composition. Ilayaraaja said that he was privileged to perform for Prime Minister Modi.