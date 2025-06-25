Questioning others’ worship choice is “uncivilised”, says TN Minister Sekarbabu in rebuke to Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Attending a temple festival or consecration is a matter of personal choice, and questioning an individual for that is an uncivilised, said Minister HR & CE PK Sekarbabu

“It is not civilised to intervene in another’s practice and choice of worship. People should refrain from such uncivilised behaviour. Moreover, our Chief Minister (MK Stalin) treats everyone - being atheist or theist - equal, and always operates with the guiding principle that ‘everything is for everyone’,” said the Minister on Wednesday, retorting to the remark of BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, who questioned why CM had not participated in any of the consecration ceremonies of Murugan temples in the state.

Continuing in the same vein, he said that since the DMK government came to power, consecration ceremonies have been performed at over 3,100 temples, including 117 Murugan temples, in the state.

“Only after our CM assumed office, a total of 826 works have been taken up to improve facilities and renovate Murugan temples at a cost of Rs 1036 cr. This government has also taken constructive measures to install a 184-foot tall Murugan statue in Maruthamalai and 134 foot tall Murugan statue in Erode district. Our CM has never criticised the beliefs of the believers and respects their spiritual sentiments. This itself is equal to spirituality,” he added.

He also noted that the consecration of Thiruparankundram Subramanya Swamy Temple would also be conducted in Tamil. “We have made our position clear in the affidavit filed before the Court that consecration will be conducted in Tamil as well. It aligns with our Dravidian model government’s ideology of ‘Tamil everywhere and anywhere’,” he further said.