Quarterly holidays begin, TN schools to reopen on October 6

CHENNAI: With the quarterly examinations for school students that began on September 10 concluding on Friday, the schools will shut for academic activities from Saturday.

As per the academic calendar, holidays begin from Saturday, and schools will reopen on October 6, Monday.

This year, students will get nine days of holidays, which also include public holidays such as Ayudha Puja and Gandhi Jayanti.

The Madras High Court had earlier directed that no special classes should be conducted during school holidays. Following this, the School Education Department issued instructions to all schools in 2024, warning of action if they violated the order.

Despite repeated warnings, reports continue to emerge of some schools holding special classes during holidays. Officials said action would be taken against institutions found violating the directive.