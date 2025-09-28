Quack held for running clinic in Tiruttani

CHENNAI: Tiruvallur district police have arrested a quack for illegally running a clinic and practising allopathic medicine for nearly 10 years in Tiruttani.

Police said the accused, Vadivelu, had studied only up to Class 10 but was running a clinic in Pallipattu town.

He had no medical degree or registration from the National Medical Commission (NMC), yet was treating patients and prescribing medicines.

The incident came to light when patients doubted Vadivelu’s credentials and alerted a nearby doctor, who informed the health department. Joint Director of Health Services, Dr Ambika, inspected the clinic, where Vadivelu failed to produce valid documents.

Officials seized medicines and injections worth Rs 20,000 from the premises. Vadivelu was handed over to the police, produced before a magistrate, and remanded in judicial custody.

Authorities noted that quacks released on bail often pay fines and later reopen clinics in other villages, continuing to cheat unsuspecting public.