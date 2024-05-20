Pygmy killer whale gets stranded near Thoothukudi shore, Forest staffer swims along to guide it back to safety

MADURAI: A ‘Pygmy killer whale’ stranded in Thoothukudi was rescued by the forest personnel and returned safely to the sea.

The species identified as the ‘Pygmy killer whale’ was stranded at the Narippaiyur area under the limits of the Thoothukudi Wildlife Range of the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park. The stranded whale is said to have wandered about 100 m from the shore for a long time.

The stranded whale was rescued by the forest personnel from Thoothukudi Wildlife Range and taken to sea.

According to a statement on Sunday, the Wildlife Warden of the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park l, Bakan Jagdish Sudhakar lauded the efforts of anti-poaching watcher Selvam, who guided the whale back to the sea by swimming along with it.

Two other whales were seen when the officers were guiding the stranded whale into the sea. As the anti-poaching watcher guided the whale back to the sea, the mammal with the other two whales returned to the deepest waters.

R Jino Blessil, the forest range officer, Hema, the forest guard, and the anti-poaching watchers were present at the site.

The Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park is a rich biodiversity, where dolphins, dugongs, and whales can be spotted, as per the data. Moreover, the movement of more marine mammals in this area increases during the fishing ban period, according to the sources.