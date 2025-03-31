PwDs urge TN goverment to implement regular pay for disabled govt staff

CHENNAI: Several persons with disability and members of Tamil Nadu Udavikkaram Association for the Welfare of Differently-abled (TNUAWDA) have requested the State government to implement a regular pay scale for persons with disability (PwD) working in government departments for more than two years.

Thanking Chief Minister Stalin for the announcement of allowing sufficient representation of PwDs in rural and urban bodies, the association also requested the government to implement a regular pay scale.

CM Stalin, in early March, had announced that the State would provide representation for disabled persons in rural/urban bodies. This would enable around 12,000 PwDs to represent rural/urban bodies across the State.

Speaking to DT Next, K Gopinath, state general secretary, TNUAWDA said, “Representation of PwDs in rural/urban local bodies will enable the community’s voice to be heard and addressed. Now, the government must implement the GO 151 dated October 16, 2008, issued by the then CM K Karunanidhi. It mandates the provision of regular pay scales to disabled government employees who have been working on a consolidated salary basis for more than two years. For this, we plan to organise a state-level conference in Chennai soon.”

Meanwhile, a collective of non-profits such as Thozhan, Thannatchi, Arappor Iyakkam, Voice of People and Institute of Grassroots Governance staged a hunger protest on Sunday demanding the State Election Commission to notify rural body elections in 28 districts. The tenure of rural local governments in 28 districts ended in January 5, but the collective alleged that no formal announcement has been made to conduct elections.