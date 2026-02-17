PWD gets Rs 1,694 crores to fulfil dual mandate of building urban infra, cultural spaces

The PWD has restored 64 heritage buildings over the last five years. With an investment of Rs 471 crore, the department successfully restored and preserved these structures.

The department highlighted its role in state-of-the-art public facilities, including Kalaignar Centenary Memorial Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy, Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai, which currently serves thousands daily. New facilities are being established in Coimbatore, Trichy, Cuddalore, Salem, and Tirunelveli. Construction of the Kalaignar International Convention Centre is underway at Muttukadu on the East Coast Road (ECR) in Chennai, to become a premier global event destination.