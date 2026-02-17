PWD gets Rs 1,694 crores to fulfil dual mandate of building urban infra, cultural spaces

CHENNAI: The State government has allocated Rs 1,694 crore to the Public Works Department (PWD) in the Interim Budget, with an eye to improving administrative infrastructure and building cultural spaces with aesthetics.
The PWD has restored 64 heritage buildings over the last five years. With an investment of Rs 471 crore, the department successfully restored and preserved these structures.
The department highlighted its role in state-of-the-art public facilities, including Kalaignar Centenary Memorial Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy, Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai, which currently serves thousands daily. New facilities are being established in Coimbatore, Trichy, Cuddalore, Salem, and Tirunelveli. Construction of the Kalaignar International Convention Centre is underway at Muttukadu on the East Coast Road (ECR) in Chennai, to become a premier global event destination.
The PWD department has allotted Rs 643 crore for the construction of master-plan complexes for district collectorates. These modern administrative hubs have been completed or are nearing completion in Mayiladuthurai, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi, Chengalpattu and Ranipet districts.
This latest budget allocation ensures the PWD can continue its mandate of maintaining government assets while spearheading iconic infrastructure projects that define the State's progress.
The PWD has restored 64 heritage buildings over the last five years, with an investment of Rs 471 crore
Construction of the Kalaignar International Convention Centre is underway at Muttukadu on the East Coast Road (ECR) in Chennai, to become a premier global event destination
The department has allotted Rs 643 crore for the construction of complexes for district collectorates.