PWD and Highway Minister EV Velu inspected Anna Salai elevated road works

CHENNAI: Public Works and Highways Minister EV Velu on Sunday conducted a site inspection of the elevated corridor project stretching from Teynampet to Saidapet on Anna Salai.

The 3.2 km four-lane elevated corridor, estimated at Rs 621 crore, will span across seven key intersections, including Eldams Road, SIET College Road, and Cenotaph Road. The release said that Minister Velu has instructed officials and contractors to expedite construction to meet deadlines.

The project has been divided into three phases. In areas without metro rail tunnels, a 655-meter stretch with 22 pillars is under construction, with foundation work in progress. In areas with metro rail tunnels, a 1,955-meter stretch supported by 69 pillars will use advanced "Micro Pile" technology to prevent disruptions. “Additionally, soil stability is being enhanced with "Geo Synthetic" layering, including Geo Cell, Geo Textiles, and Geo Grid techniques, with testing scheduled for March 26, 2025. Furthermore, a 460-meter section near Teynampet and Nandanam metro stations will feature 41 portal frames to support the elevated structure,” it added.

Additionally, a Rs 3.6 crore stormwater drain project in Vadapalani, covering 550 meters, is progressing, with 110 meters completed. The work is set for completion by June 2025.