Pvt firm staff in day, snatcher by night; held in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A habitual snatcher from Madurai was arrested in Tiruchy on Tuesday for his involvement in several offences.

While the E-Pudhur police in Tiruchy were patrolling late on Monday, they found a youth moving suspiciously on a bike.

He gave some contradictory responses to the police. During an elaborate inquiry which they found that he was a habitual snatcher who had snatched chains in several places.

The police identified the person as Sakthivel (29) from Madurai, who has been working in a private firm and residing at Karumandapam in Tiruchy.

The police found that Sakthivel used to go to work during the daytime and was involved in chain snatching during the night hours, telling his wife that he had night duty. The police registered a case.