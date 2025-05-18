Puthiya Tamilagam will play key role in dethroning DMK, says Krishnasamy

TIRUCHY: The political parties who are against DMK should form a strong alliance with a common minimum programme to dethrone the ruling party and Puthiya Tamilagam would play a key role in forming such an alliance in the upcoming assembly polls, said the party president Dr K Krisnasamy on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, the PT founder president Krishnasamy said that the party was planning for a massive rally in Tiruchy against the anti-Devendrakula Vellalar DMK government but the police denied permission. He added that another party got the police nod for their rally and said it is evident that the police are biased. There are as many as 76 castes under scheduled castes but the 3 per cent horizontal reservation helps only the Arunthathiyars and it affects the Devendra Kula Vellalars in availing education and employment, Krishnasamy said.

The state government must decide on the horizontal reservation to Arunthathiyars within a month or PT would stage a state-wide protest on June 18, he said.

Demanding total prohibition, he said that the Chief Minister’s families and the DMK people benefit from liquor sales. “But due to the liquor consumption, many people die of various diseases and the number of cancer cases is also increasing in the State,” he said.

Meanwhile, Krishnasamy called upon all like-minded parties to unite to dethrone the party. “With a common minimum programme, the anti-DMK parties should work dedicatedly in the upcoming election and form a strong alliance and PT would play a key role in it,” said Krishnasamy.