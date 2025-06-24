Put Amit Shah instead of Anna on your flag, Bharathi to AIADMK

Going all guns blazing against the AIADMK for remaining mute spectators to the saffron brigade’s assault against the Dravidian movement at the Madurai Murugan conference, the ruling DMK on Monday said that the AIADMK has dissolved in Hindutva completely.

In a pungent statement issued a day after four former AIADMK ministers attended the Madurai Murugan conference in which the BJP-led saffron brigade vowed to uproot the Dravidian movement, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi said, “AIADMK has allied with the BJP which organised a Murugan conference to destroy Dravidam.

The people of Tamil Nadu will put an end to the betrayal of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami who has transformed into a bonded labourer of the BJP, in the 2026 Assembly polls.”

Referring to the participation of AIADMK Ministers RB Udhayakumar, Sellur K Raju, Rajenthra Bhalaji and Kadambur Raju at the Murugan conference, Bharathi said, “If the party bearing the name of ‘Anna’ enjoys the denigration of Anna, then what runs in your body, AIADMK blood or the love for the BJP? They have prioritised the safeguarding of their assets over the legacy of Anna.

Will you tolerate even if women in your family are denigrated? “What would have happened if MGR or Jayalalithaa were alive now? They have brought this shame to Anna and Periyar due to the absence of able leaders in AIADMK. Will the Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate spare the AIADMK? Do not go seeking votes in the name of Anna in 2026? Have you replaced Anna with Amit Shah in your party flag?”

Also, referring to AIADMK whip SP Velumani participation in a meeting along with RSS chief in Coimbatore Monday, Bharathi said, “Will Edappadi Palaniswami take refuge in Nagpur now?” Recalling the earlier sacking of party MLA Thalavai Sundaram for attending RSS rally in Kanyakumari in 2024 and reinstatement a month later, Bharathi said, “Even such a drama was not staged for SP Velumani for attending the centenary celebration of RSS.”

Remarking that the BJP was exploiting Lord Murugan in Tamil Nadu just like it did with Lord Ram to capture political power in north India, Bharathi said, “Palaniswami said, experts must be consulted for clarity about Dravidam. He is completely dissolved in Hindutva now. AIADMK chief Palaniswami has placed Dravidam at the feet of Hindutva for the sole reason that the conference was anti-DMK.”