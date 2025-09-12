Push Kerala for Anamalayar-Nallar scheme: AIADMK chief

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday asked the DMK government to hold talks with Kerala and implement the long-pending Anamalayar-Nallar scheme for the benefit of farmers.

“During the AIADMK regime, efforts were taken to implement the scheme by holding talks with the Kerala government. Both states agreed to form a high-level committee to proceed with its implementation. However, after DMK came to power, the project was dropped,” he said, while addressing a campaign in Madathukulam in Tirupur on Thursday.

The AIADMK leader asked Stalin to hold talks with the Kerala government and fulfil the long-time demand of the people. “If not, people will never forgive you,” he said, adding that efforts will be taken to implement the project once AIADMK forms the government.

Accusing the DMK of failing to keep inflation under control and burdening poor people, Palaniswami said the prices of essential food items were kept under control during the previous AIADMK regime. “During our regime, we sourced items from other states where they cost less and supplied them to people through co-operative societies across the state,” he said.

Claiming that as the DMK government failed to desilt water bodies, the AIADMK leader said the Kudimaramathu scheme brought during his previous regime helped the farmers. He also assured that farmers will be permitted to remove silt from the Thirumurthy dam when he forms the government after the conduct of the 2026 Assembly elections.