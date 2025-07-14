Push for policy reform | Grant agri status to livestock farming”: TN Veterinary urge state govt

CHENNAI: In a call for equitable treatment and long-overdue reform, Tamil Nadu Veterinary Graduate Federation has urged the State government to reclassify livestock farming under the agricultural sector.

Inspired by Maharashtra’s recent policy move, the federation reiterated that such a step would unlock benefits for small and marginal farmers involved in dairy, poultry, goat, and pig rearing across Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to DT Next, M Balaji, coordinator of the federation, said, “To support rural livelihoods and marginal farmers, livestock farming must be recognised as an agricultural activity. This will enable them to access critical benefits currently exclusive to those in traditional crop cultivation.”

The policy is expected to benefit over 76 lakh farming families and boost income generation by Rs 7,700 crore through increased livestock productivity. “In Tamil Nadu, livestock farming is still considered an industrial activity. This categorisation has placed an undue financial burden on small farmers, particularly in the form of high commercial electricity tariffs,” he explained. “By bringing animal husbandry under agriculture, these farmers will qualify for agricultural electricity rates, solar pump subsidies, and interest concessions on loans.”

Balaji noted that under the new classification, farmers would also be eligible for the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme. “Currently, livestock farmers struggle to access timely credit and financial relief during crises like disease outbreaks or feed shortages. Agricultural status will provide them with the same safety nets as crop farmers,” he pointed out.

Namakkal, Tamil Nadu’s poultry hub, stands as a prime example. “Over 700 small poultry farmers with flocks below 50,000 birds operate there. Likewise, dairy farmers with just five to 10 cattle also face difficulties due to lack of institutional support,” he opined.

According to the 20th Livestock Census (2019), TN hosts 245 lakh livestock and 1,208 lakh poultry. These include 95.2 lakh cattle, 98.9 lakh goats, 45 lakh sheep, and nearly 1,000 lakh farm poultry — making the state a significant contributor to India’s livestock wealth.

“Reclassifying livestock farming will not only ease the burden on farmers but also enhance Tamil Nadu’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) from animal husbandry,” Balaji averred.

Responding to the demand, N Subbaiyan, secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, GoTN told DT Next, “There are several factors to consider. In fact, even backyard livestock farmers who rear 3-4 cattle or poultry are already treated as agricultural farmers. However, when the scale of operation increases significantly, it is categorised under industry.”

Since the department was not yet fully aware of the specific criteria and framework adopted by the Maharashtra government, he assured that officials would thoroughly study their policy and examine all relevant aspects before formulating a comprehensive approach for TN. “Based on our assessment, an appropriate policy decision regarding the granting of agricultural status to livestock farming will be taken,” he opined.