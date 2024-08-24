Puratchi Bharatham functionary held under Posco for sexually abusing his daughter

CHENNAI: A functionary of Puratchi Bharatham party has been arrested under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act for the alleged sexual abuse of his six-year-old daughter.

The arrested man, a 45-year-old was the district president of the Puratchi Bharatham party in Puducherry state and has since been dismissed from the party.

He was living with his second wife in Pulianthope.

On Thursday night, the woman took her daughter to the Government Institute of Child Health and Hospital to treat an injury on her head.

The doctors who examined the child and found injury on her private parts and alerted the child welfare committee officials, who in turn, lodged a formal complaint to the City police.

Initially, the child's father Kumaran denied the allegations, but after a detailed investigation, he confessed to having committed the crime.

After investigations, he was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.