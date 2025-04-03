Puppy’s day out at parks soon in Chennai, Coimbatore; Min declares dedicated facilities

CHENNAI: The State government will set up pet parks in Chennai and Coimbatore through private participation at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore, aiming to promote responsible pet care and humane treatment of animals, Animal Husbandry Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan announced on Thursday.

During the debate on demands for grants for his department in the Assembly, the minister unveiled a series of initiatives focused on livestock development, veterinary infrastructure, and animal welfare.

"Under the Chief Minister's Thaiyumanavar Scheme, a nutrition project will be launched with a 50% subsidy of Rs 6.65 crore to support 5,000 pregnant dairy cows owned by rural farmers. To enhance fodder availability, the "Pastoral Land Development Scheme" will be implemented in Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram districts at a cost of Rs 1.62 crore," he said.

"In a bid to strengthen veterinary services, Rs 15 crore has been allocated for rebuilding dilapidated veterinary hospitals, while the Adyar Pet Treatment Centre will be transformed into a cutting-edge facility at a cost of Rs 5 crore. Additionally, a Tamil Nadu State Goat/Sheep Production and Breeding Policy will be formulated to improve breeding standards," he said.

Radhakrishnan added, "Rs 5 crore will be spent on care centers under the Vallalar Biodiversity Sanctuary Project to rehabilitate abandoned and injured cattle. Stray dog population control measures will be expanded with an Rs 20 crore allocation through the Animal Welfare Board. Furthermore, the government will introduce a policy to address conflicts involving stray animals and allocate Rs 1 crore for training 100 livestock farmers through exposure visits to other states and abroad."