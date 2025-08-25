Punjab to study free breakfast scheme: Bhagwant Mann

CHENNAI: The government of Punjab would study Tamil Nadu’s free breakfast scheme for government school children to see the potential to launch a similar initiative in the western State, said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday.

Chief Minister Mann is the chief guest at the launch of the extension of the scheme to urban school children. Speaking to reporters at the airport, he said, "Currently, the midday meal scheme is being implemented in Punjab. We are planning to learn from Tamil Nadu about the breakfast scheme and start it in Punjab as well," he said.

Mann also praised Tamil Nadu's developmental model and acknowledged the State's leading role in various sectors.

"Tamil Nadu is at the forefront in many areas, including education and infrastructure. There is a lot to learn from the initiatives here," he added.