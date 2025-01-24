Punjab Kabaddi clash: TN girl students safe; started from Punjab to Delhi: Deputy CM Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Hours after footage of a clash between a group of Tamil Nadu students and Bihar students during an inter-university Kabaddi tournament in Punjab went viral on social media, state deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin assured that all the 36 female students who went for the Kabaddi tournament from the state were safe.

Udhayanidhi also assured that the state government would take additional security measures for such sports tournaments in the future. Talking to media persons during a hurriedly convened press conference on Friday evening, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that about 36 students from three universities, Annai Theresa University, Periyar University and Alagappa University went to Punjab to take part in an inter-university Kabaddi tournament.

Adding that the female students were accompanied by three managers and coaches, the deputy CM said that during a match between Dharbhanga University and Annai Teresa University students this morning, a dispute arose between two sides over a point.

“We contacted the delegation over phone and inquired about the incident as soon as we received a complaint from there. Coach Pandirajan was taken for inquiry by the police there. Immediately, officials of SDAT (Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu) contacted the district collector and SP there to ensure the safety of students. A dispute over a point led to a tense situation. Arrested coach Pandiarajan has also been released.”

Informing that the students have already left Bathinda to Delhi and arrangements have been made to accommodate the delegation in the Tamil Nadu House in Delhi, the deputy CM said, “I spoke to coach Kalaiarasi over the phone immediately after receiving the information. No one needs to be tense.” Asked about the intervention of the state government after the incident, Udhayanidhi who also holds the sports portfolio said that additional chief secretary Atulya Mishra spoke to the district collector and SDAT member secretary Meghnath Reddy spoke to the SP immediately after the incident.

“All students are safe. The students were treated with first aid kit for minor injuries,” he said, assuring that additional security arrangements would be made the next time they students leave for such events in future. Earlier, SDAT member secretary Meghnath Reddy clarified that the students would be accommodated in the Tamil Nadu House in Delhi and they will start to Tamil Nadu day after tomorrow as their train has been scheduled only for Sunday night.