Punjab CM to participate in breakfast scheme expansion event on Tuesday

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said that the breakfast scheme for school children will be expanded in the presence of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on August 26.

P Wilson, DMK MP, handed over the invitation to Bhagwant Mann in person, on Saturday.

In a social media post, Stalin said that after the expansion, around 20.59 lakh students will be benefited under the scheme. "From the Justice Party to the Dravidian Model government, we are providing food to the students. This is not just food; a manure for growth," he said in his 'X' post.

After the expansion, the students in government-aided schools in urban areas will get breakfast.

In another social media post, Stalin said that 'Nalam Kakkum Stalin' was launched on August 2 to conduct medical camps on Saturdays. On the first Saturday (August 2), as many as 44,795 persons have benefitted. On August 9 and August 23, as many as 48,046 and 56,245 persons have benefitted.