Punish Sri Lanka for war crimes, Anbumani Ramadoss urges Central government

CHENNAI: Saying that cases have been heard against Israel for alleged genocide against Palestinians in international courts, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the central government to take up similar action against Sri Lanka for Tamil genocide.

In a statement, Anbumani Ramadoss welcomed the actions against Israel in international courts. "On the other hand, none of the countries that preach human rights including the USA and India are silent on the killing of 1.5 lakh Tamils in Sri Lanka for 15 years.

While reviewing reports released by the International Criminal Court, it can be realized that actions to be taken against Israel should be taken against Sri Lanka, " he said.

Anbumani added that despite evidence having been collected pertaining to war crimes committed by Sri Lanka, crimes after the war and others, perpetrators are walking free for the last 15 years.

"Crimes and persecution against the Tamil people in Sri Lanka is continuing till now. A report released by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) revealed that criminals have not been punished by the Sri Lankan government. So, world nations, especially India, should take up the responsibility for punishing the war crimes against Tamils, " he opined.

Urging the Indian government to act against war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide, Anbumani requested it to raise voice in United Nations to ensure justice to Tamil people.

"India should warn Sri Lanka of snapping diplomatic relationships if it fails to act against criminals. India should ensure justice by using diplomatic strength, " he said.