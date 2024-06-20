Punish all those responsible for Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: CPI

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Thursday urged the state government to ensure that all the persons involved in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy are punished as per law.

Over 35 persons who had reportedly consumed illicit liquor mixed with methanol in Karunapuram, Kallakurichi, on Wednesday, have died with several others are hospitalised.

Terming the deaths as 'heartbreaking', the CPI leader said, "Locals are saying that the sale of hooch in the area is continuing for 20 years with the support of police and revenue officials. It is commendable that the chief minister has transferred the district collector and suspended SP apart from transferring the case to CB-CID."

Since the officials and individuals are involved in production of hooch, they should also be arrested like the sellers are arrested, he said.

"A complete investigation should be conducted to ensure no one escapes from the law. Moreover, the perpetrators leveraged the closure of a Tasmac wine shop in Karunapuram to increase their hooch sale," the CPI leader stated.

Mutharasan also urged the government to provide relief to the families of deceased persons apart from providing rehabilitation aid.