Punalur-Kanniyakumari-Punalur trains to stop at Paravur station

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has notified additional stoppage at Paravur station for Trains 56705/56706: from Kanniyakumari from February 8, and from Punalur from February 9.

George Kurian, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying will inaugurate the stoppage at Paravur Station by flagging off Train No 56706 Kanniyakumari – Punalur Passenger at 6 pm on February 8.

Train 56706 leaving Kanniyakumari will stop for a minute at Paravur from 6.27 pm.

Train 56705 from Punalur to Kanniyakumari will stop for a minute at Paravur from 8.05 am, the SR release added.