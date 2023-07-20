Pulses get price support, hike in MSP for black, green gram

CHENNAI: In an important move that would help increase gram production while also providing a safety net for the farmers in Tamil Nadu, the state government is all set to implement the Price Support Scheme (PSS) for black and green grams.

After deciding to implement the scheme and its operation in the state from 2023-24, the minimum support price (MSP) for black gram has been revised for second time and fixed at Rs 6,950 per quintal for the 2023-24 kharif season, while it is Rs 8,558 per quintal in the case of green gram, said Agriculture Production Commissioner and Secretary C Samayamoorthy said in a gazette notification.

To put the support price in perspective, the prevailing market price of black gram is between Rs 66 and Rs 73 per kg and between Rs 61 and Rs 70 per kg for green gram. According to the Agriculture Department, the expected production of black gram is 29,710 tonnes and the quantity to be procured is 7,400 tonnes. Similarly, the expected production of green gram is 13,750 tonnes and the procurement is expected to be 3,400 tonnes.

A remunerative and stable price environment is critical for increasing black and green gram production and productivity. However, the market price often tends to be unstable and volatile, resulting in undue losses and thus discouraging adoption of the modern technology and required inputs. The government’s price policy for agricultural commodities seeks to ensure remunerative prices so that farmers feel encouraged to invest more and step up productivity, added Samayamoorthy, pointing out that this also safeguards consumers’ interest by ensuring the availability of supply at reasonable prices.

Welcoming the move, EV Elankeeran, president, Federation of Cauvery Delta Farmers’ Association, said it would be a shot in the arm for farmers here.

“Revising MSP for black and green gram was our long-time demand. Now that the state government has done that, farmers in the important hubs that grow kharif black and green gram and also consumers will benefit,” he said.