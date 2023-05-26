Pulipakkam temple burgled

CHENGALPATTU: An unidentified gang broke into a temple in Pulipakkam by drilling a hole in the wall and made away with gold jewels and cash on Wednesday.

The Pidari Sri Ponniamman temple which is located on the Tiruchy-Chennai highway is managed by Ramalingam. On Wednesday evening Ramalingam locked the temple as usual and went home.

However, when he returned the following morning, he was shocked to find the main door broken and a huge hole in the sanctum wall.

“When he checked all the valuables in the temple cupboard he found gold jewellery and cash missing from it,” police said.

Following this, the Chengalpattu Town police registered a case and perused the surveillance camera footage in the areas for clues. Investigations are on.