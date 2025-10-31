Pudukkottai woman kills husband with daughters’ help, buries body near house

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old woman was arrested for murdering her husband with the help of their two daughters, and burying his body near their house in Mallangudi village, Pudukkottai district. The daughters have been arrested, too.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased, identified as Palanivel (55), worked as a painter. Police said Palanivel was suffering from fatty lumps and had stopped going to work, which led to frequent quarrels with his wife Mahalakshmi (43).

In this situation, Palanivel’s sister Kaveri recently filed a missing complaint after she could not reach him on phone for several days. Mahalakshmi had initially told her that he was in Coimbatore receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, during interrogation, Mahalakshmi confessed to killing her husband during a domestic quarrel and later burying the body near the house with help from her daughters Tamilselvi (25) and Saratha (20).

Police took the three women to the spot and exhumed the decomposed body. Doctors conducted a postmortem there before the body was buried again.

All three accused have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody.