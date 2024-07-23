Pudukkottai VAO held for accepting Rs 50,000 bribe for patta change

TIRUCHY: DVAC sleuths arrested a VAO from Pudukkottai for accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 for the name change in patta on Tuesday. According to DVAC, Sivakumar from R-Palakurichi wanted to change the patta of two pieces of land owned by his relatives Nithya and Kavitha and approached Appadurai (58), the VAO of R-Palakkurichi village. Appadurai demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 to process the application.

Unwilling to pay, Sivakumar complained with the Pudukkottai DVAC.On Tuesday, Appadurai was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from Sivakumar. Appadurai was later taken to the DVAC office for further inquiry and was lodged in prison after being produced before the court.