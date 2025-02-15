Puducherry school teacher held for sexually harassing six-year-old student; angry kin stage road blockade

CHENNAI: Angry locals and relatives of a six-year-old girl took to the streets in Puducherry, on Saturday, demanding the arrest of a school teacher, who allegedly sexually harassed the minor on multiple occasions in the past few months.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Manikandan, the physics teacher at a private school in Puducherry sexually harassed a Class 1 girl. The incident came to light when the girl complained of physical discomfort and was taken to a hospital, where the doctors confirmed that she had been sexually harassed, the report added.

The girl’s parents and relatives alleged that the school administration and police failed to take action despite being informed about the incident. Infuriated over the incident, over 200 locals and relatives of the child staged a protest and blocked the Puducherry-Cuddalore Road, causing a three-hour traffic jam, the report said.

Based on the information, the police arrived at the scene and held talks with the protesters. Later, the police arrested Manikandan and he was taken into custody.

The police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and are investigating.