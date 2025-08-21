Puducherry: Pocso convict escapes from police custody

CHENNAI: Police have launched a search for a Pocso case convict who escaped from police custody while returning after appearing at a court in Puducherry in connection with another case.

The convict, Hameed Abdul (23) of Puducherry, was arrested by Chengalpattu police in a Pocso case and was also convicted by the district court and is lodged at Puzhal prison.

After his appearance at the Puducherry court, he was being escorted back to Puzhal prison by bus when he gave his escorts a slip.

After futile searches, police filed a complaint with Tiruvanmiyur police, who have launched an investigation.