Puducherry man beaten to death in suspected property dispute; son-in-law absconding

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old workshop worker was found dead with severe head injuries at his home on the Villianur–Odiampet Main Road on Monday (September 22), in what police suspect to be a property dispute-related murder.

Police said the victim, Vedagiri, lived with his wife Amudha, two daughters, and a son. On Monday morning, Amudha discovered him lying in a pool of blood inside the house and raised an alarm. Villianur police rushed to the spot, recovered the body, and sent it to Kathirkamam Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Vedagiri had frequent disputes with his son-in-law Arumugam over property. Police believe the quarrel escalated that morning, during which Arumugam allegedly attacked Vedagiri, leading to his death.

Arumugam is currently absconding, and a search is underway.