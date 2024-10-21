Begin typing your search...

    Puducherry - Kacheguda express train rescheduled on 21.10.2024; check details

    Train No 17654 Puducherry - Kacheguda Express scheduled to leave Puducherry at 1.00 pm on Monday is rescheduled to leave Puducherry at 2.30 pm

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|21 Oct 2024 12:45 PM IST
    Train (Photo: Vishal Nagaraj)

    CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced the rescheduling of Puducherry - Kacheguda express train due to delays in the availability of their pairing rakes.

    Train No 17654 Puducherry - Kacheguda Express scheduled to leave Puducherry at 1.00 pm on Monday is rescheduled to leave Puducherry at 2.30 pm, which is running approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes late.

    Passengers are advised to adjust their travel plans accordingly and stay updated on further announcements regarding the train’s status.

    Southern RailwayTrain rescheduleSpecial trainsTrain timings
    Online Desk

