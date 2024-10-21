Puducherry - Kacheguda express train rescheduled on 21.10.2024; check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced the rescheduling of Puducherry - Kacheguda express train due to delays in the availability of their pairing rakes.

Train No 17654 Puducherry - Kacheguda Express scheduled to leave Puducherry at 1.00 pm on Monday is rescheduled to leave Puducherry at 2.30 pm, which is running approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes late.

Passengers are advised to adjust their travel plans accordingly and stay updated on further announcements regarding the train’s status.