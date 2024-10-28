Puducherry govt declares Oct 30 as holiday ahead of Deepavali

CHENNAI: In view of celebrations for Deepavali festival, October 30 (Wednesday) has been declared a holiday in Puducherry.

Additionally, November 1 is already a holiday in Puducherry, as it is noted as Puducherry Liberation Day.

November 2 being a Sunday adds All Souls day, resulting in a total of five consecutive holidays from October 30 to November 3.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy earlier announced a special Deepavali relief package for workers across Puducherry.

In this, construction workers will be granted Rs 1,500, while unorganised sector workers will receive a financial aid of Rs 5,000 to help them celebrate the festival.