    Additionally, November 1 is already a holiday in Puducherry, as it is noted as Puducherry Liberation Day.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|28 Oct 2024 2:14 PM IST
    Puducherry govt declares Oct 30 as holiday ahead of Deepavali
    Deepavali celebration image 

    CHENNAI: In view of celebrations for Deepavali festival, October 30 (Wednesday) has been declared a holiday in Puducherry.

    November 2 being a Sunday adds All Souls day, resulting in a total of five consecutive holidays from October 30 to November 3.

    Chief Minister N Rangasamy earlier announced a special Deepavali relief package for workers across Puducherry.

    In this, construction workers will be granted Rs 1,500, while unorganised sector workers will receive a financial aid of Rs 5,000 to help them celebrate the festival.

    DeepavaliPuducherryN Rangasamy
    Online Desk

