Puducherry edu dept releases qualifying marks for appointing teachers

CHENNAI: The Puducherry School Education Department has recently notified that selection of teachers and other category staff under the department will only be done as per the marks secured in academics. And released the qualifying marks for each caste and special categories.



As per the notification, the applied candidates must have qualifying marks of 60 percent for general category candidates, 55 percent for Most Backward Class (MBC), extremely backward class, other Backward class and backward class Muslims.

And, 50 percent for Scheduled Caste, Backward Tribe and Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD).

Additionally, the merit list for primary school teachers will be drawn as per 70 percent weightage for higher secondary class and diploma in Teaching Education, 20 percent marks secured in Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) and 10 percent in employment seniority.

Likewise, for trained graduate teachers, 70 percent weightage will be drawn for bachelor degree in respective discipline and B.Ed, and rest of the percentages remaining the same as primary teachers, stated the notification.

Subsequently, the Puducherry education department has confirmed that TET is not essential for posts such as; lecturers, Physical Education Teachers (PET), school librarians and all non-teaching cadres.