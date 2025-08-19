Puducherry CM Rangasamy hails Radhakrishnan’s candidature

Begin typing your search...

    19 Aug 2025
    Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy

    PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday hailed the selection of Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan as the candidate for the vice presidential poll.

    In a release, Rangasamy, heading the AINRC-BJP coalition in the Union Territory, said, "I am extremely happy that Radhakrishnan has been selected to be the NDA's nominee for the Vice Presidential election. Radhakrishnan has earned the respect and goodwill of the Tamils."

    He said the sharp intellect and administrative skill of Radhakrishnan was laudable as he kept the nation above all other things.

    "I extend my wishes to him to serve the nation through his dedicated performance."

    DTNEXT Bureau

