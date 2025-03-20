Puducherry CM Rangasamy announces financial aid for woman heads of families

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy said the budget he presented for the fiscal 2025-26 aims at the development of the Union Territory in all sectors and the promotion of well-being of the people.

Winding up the two-day debate on the budget in the Assembly the CM announced that his government would provide Rs 1,000 per month for every woman head of the family covered under the 'yellow ration card' also.

He further said the government has introduced such a payment to every woman in the below poverty line category and this scheme has been extended to the women under the above poverty line category also.

Noting that the government has framed the budget without causing any burden to the people, he said in addition to ten kilos of free rice supplied through ration shops every family would be supplied two kilos of wheat every month.

He also said that a new industrial estate would be set upon the sprawling site in Sedarapet. Rangasamy also pointed out that development works and projects were being taken up in all Assembly segments without any political consideration.

Health care services would be given priority and necessary infrastructures and equipment to cater to the requirements of cardiac patients and also those requiring treatment of kidney-related ailments would be installed at the earliest in government hospitals.

The funds earmarked under MLA Local Area Development scheme had been raised from Rs 2 crores to Rs 3 crores, he said.