Puducherry CM announces daily egg supply in mid-day meal scheme

    Chief Minister stated that from the upcoming financial year, all ration cardholders will receive 2 kg of wheat with free rice.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|12 March 2025 12:07 PM IST
    Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy 

    CHENNAI: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has announced on Wednesday that eggs will be provided daily under the school mid-day meal scheme, as per a Thanthi TV report.

    Additionally, the Chief Minister stated that from the upcoming financial year, all ration cardholders will receive 2 kg of wheat with free rice.

    The announcements were made during the Legislative Assembly Session.

    The first paperless session of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly began on Monday morning with the address of Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan.

