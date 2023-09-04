Puducherry: Centre gives nod to implement 10% reservation for govt school students in medical admission

CHENNAI: In a significant move, the Union Government on Monday gave its assent to the resolution that passed in the Puducherry Assembly to provide 10 per cent horizontal reservation to students of government schools for admission to undergraduate (UG) medical courses in the Union Territory.

"Union Territory of Puducherry Cabinet has passed a resolution to provide 10 per cent horizontal reservation for government school students in undergraduate (UG) medical admissions such as MBBS and BDS through the Centralized Admission Committee (CENTAC) in the Union Territory. The file has been sent to the Union Home Ministry for approval with my recommendation. Now, the Union government has given its assent to the new move," said Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in a statement.

Further, the Lieutenant Governor thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya, and other officials.

"The 10 per cent horizontal reservation will fulfill the dream of medical education for marginalised students studying in government schools. My heartiest congratulations to all government school students. I express my appreciation to the Puducherry government led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy and other officials who worked for this reservation," added Tamilisai.