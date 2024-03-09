Pudhumai Penn effect: 4,700 minor marriages stopped

CHENNAI: The State has achieved a milestone by stopping more than 7,400 child marriages and the Pudhumai Penn Thittam among various measures, to create awareness among school-going children, has played an important role in curbing the child marriage practice as the scheme encourages girl students to pursue higher studies.

According to government data, a total of 10,686 child marriages have been reported between January 2021 and January 2024. Of these, the authorities have managed to stop as many as 7,486 marriages and initiated legal actions against the family members and relatives of 2,924 victims of child marriages during the period.

The Social Welfare Department along with the line departments - Revenue, Police, and Education – successfully coordinated with stakeholders such as local bodies and civil organisations to gather information on child marriage and thwart the marriages. “Besides reaching out to the priests of the temples to aid them in stopping child marriages, we have also cautioned the owners of marriage halls not to entertain child marriages and warned them of dire consequences. Similarly, we are creating awareness among students and educating them on the ill effects of marriage at a young age,” said an official.

The collective efforts of the government departments along with volunteers have reversed the trends in child marriage. “Pudhumai Penn Thittam (Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme) that was launched in 2022 is playing a crucial role in bringing down child marriages,” Minister Geetha Jeevan told DT Next.

Reports were indicating that child marriage is declining and the number of girls pursuing higher studies is on the rise, said the minister. She pointed out that the enrolment ratio of girls in 2022-2023 has increased by 29% when compared to the previous year.