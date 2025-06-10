Publicity-hungry DMK govt opening colleges sans buildings, full-time profs: Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Pointing out that as many as 35 new arts and science government colleges have been opened in the State during the last four years, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss criticised the government for its failure in appointing professors to colleges to meet the requirements of the new facilities.

In a statement, Anbumani said that Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced the opening of four new colleges. "In total, 35 colleges have been opened after DMK came to power. But not a single professor has been appointed. With the addition of the four newly announced colleges, the total number of arts and science colleges will increase to 179. PMK demands to open one arts and science college in each of the Assembly constituencies,” but with adequate staff, he said.

The government is deceiving people by opening new colleges without building the necessary infrastructure or appointing professors, he said. "As many as 420 assistant professors should have been appointed to teach in the 35 new colleges. Instead, faculty from other colleges are being sent on deputation. Moreover, all the new colleges are functioning in makeshift buildings, not eligible for even accommodating a school," he alleged.

He also pointed out that the government has not allocated funds to construct buildings to the new colleges. Saying that the government is only keen on publicity, Anbumani added that the creation of vacancies in existing colleges has resulted from sending assistant professors on deputation.

"There are 10,500 posts in government arts and science colleges. But, more than 9,000 posts are vacant. All the colleges depend upon guest lecturers. How can students receive a quality education? The DMK promised to appoint 4,000 assistant professors. It is the responsibility of the government to provide quality education. But, the DMK government is destroying higher education," he alleged.

He warned the government that people will teach a lesson as the DMK government is destroying job opportunities for the youngsters, too.