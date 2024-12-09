Begin typing your search...
Public protest over relief funds disrupts traffic on Villupuram-Chennai NH
CHENNAI: Traffic congestion on Villupuram-Chennai National Highway on Monday due to public protest over relief funds.
According to a Thanthi TV report, people from North Street, Masilamani Pettai, Mel Street were raised complaint that the relief funds was not provided.
During the protest, a heated argument occurred between the public and the police.
The public protest led to a traffic jam, with vehicles lined up for long distances.
