Public protest over relief funds disrupts traffic on Villupuram-Chennai NH

CHENNAI: Traffic congestion on Villupuram-Chennai National Highway on Monday due to public protest over relief funds.

According to a Thanthi TV report, people from North Street, Masilamani Pettai, Mel Street were raised complaint that the relief funds was not provided.

During the protest, a heated argument occurred between the public and the police.

The public protest led to a traffic jam, with vehicles lined up for long distances.