Public protest over relief funds disrupts traffic on Villupuram-Chennai NH

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|9 Dec 2024 2:15 PM IST
    Visual from the spot (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: Traffic congestion on Villupuram-Chennai National Highway on Monday due to public protest over relief funds.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, people from North Street, Masilamani Pettai, Mel Street were raised complaint that the relief funds was not provided.

    During the protest, a heated argument occurred between the public and the police.

    The public protest led to a traffic jam, with vehicles lined up for long distances.

