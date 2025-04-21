Public must defeat dominant caste’s unjust temple boycott over SC/ST entry: CPM

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam has urged the public to stand united against caste-dominant elements attempting to boycott the Draupadi Amman temple in Melpathi village, Villupuram, in defiance of court orders and constitutional rights.

In a statement, Shanmugam condemned the actions of certain groups who began to shun the temple after members of the Scheduled Caste people were allowed to worship there, following a Madras High Court order. "It is unacceptable that some people, driven by a caste superiority mindset, are refusing to worship at the temple, claiming its sanctity has been lost because Scheduled Caste devotees prayed there," he said.

The Draupadi Amman temple in Melpathi has been at the centre of controversy since 2023, when Scheduled Caste residents who attempted to worship were met with violence allegedly incited by casteist elements. "For 22 months, people have struggled, protested, and negotiated to ensure the temple is open to all. The court upheld this right, yet some continue to defy it," Shanmugam pointed out.

Following the court's directive, the temple was unsealed and opened to all communities. However, in recent days, a section of villagers with caste-based prejudices has reportedly refused to enter the temple or participate in rituals, protesting the participation of Scheduled Castes."The right to worship is a fundamental right for every citizen, regardless of caste," Shanmugam asserted. "The act of boycotting a temple because certain castes have entered it is a blatant display of caste hatred and a direct challenge to the Constitution and judiciary."

He called upon the public to "completely reject and isolate those who promote caste hegemony" and demanded that the government take legal action against those defying the court's order. "Identifying and prosecuting such forces is essential to uphold justice, equality, and the secular fabric of our society," he demanded.