Public examination timetable will be released in a week, says TN Minister Anbil

TIRUCHY: The timetable for the public examination would be released in a week, said the school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Anbil Mahesh said, the Ungaludan Stalin programme would solve various problems at one go, as officials from as many as 13 departments are present in the camps addressing the grievances of the people. “Apart from several services, medical camps have also been organised to provide people medical advice on the spot,” the minister said.

He stated that the petitions on Magalir Urimai Thogai and housing patta are more, as the entire district administration has come together to meet the people and address their grievances.

Claiming that the Oraniyil Tamil Nadu is a hit among the people, he said the opposition parties, unable to tolerate it, had approached the court. “The court direction on OTP is not a drawback for the party. The people receive us happily and promise to be with us always, as the government has been taking effective measures for the welfare of the people,” Anbil Mahesh said.

Meanwhile, the minister said that preparations for the public examination schedules are under way, and the timetable will be released in a week.

The Illam Thedi Kalvi programme, which was initially started for the students affected due to COVID-19, has now been altered to a skill development programme. “The main focus of the programme is to ensure the students become employable,” the minister added.