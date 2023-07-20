PSLV-C56 launch; ISRO urges TN govt to ensure stable internet communications

CHENNAI: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) recently urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure stable internet communications without any interruption for the successful launch of PSLV-C56 on July 26.

"ISRO is launching PSLV-C56 on July 26 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. In this connection, it is absolutely essential to maintain stable communications without any interruption. The test runs are in progress. All the critical communication links from ISRO are maintained by BSNL and BSNL optical fibre cables are passing through national highways and state highways. For the success of rocket launch, it is essential to ensure the BSNL optical fibre cables are not damaged due to road widening, road repair and other digging activities during the period July 22 to July 26," A Latha, General Manager of ISRO telecommunication division said in a letter to the Collectors of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Vellore.

"Hence it is requested to issue necessary instructions to the organisations concerned viz NHAI, state highways R and B, irrigation, power, water works and other agencies not to carry out any road widening, road repair and other digging works in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Vellore and Tiruvallur districts from July 22 to July 26," it added.

Notably, the BSNL's optical fibre cable was disconnected due to the negligence of the state highways department last week and the internet service provided to defence units and other PSUs were affected.