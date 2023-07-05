Provide sufficient wheat and rice; TN Govt urges Centre

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday urged the Union government to allocate sufficient wheat and rice under Public Distribution System (PDS) to control the price in the market.



Addressing at the conference of food ministers of states in New Delhi, state minister for food and civil supplies R Sakkarapani said that wheat consumption in Tamil Nadu is increased due to change in food habits.



"Tamil Nadu is not a wheat producing state and depends on supply from other states. We were getting an allotment of 30648 of wheat MT per month up to May 2022. Now we are getting only 8532 MT of wheat per month from June 2022. We request you to allot an additional 15,000 MT of wheat per month instead of rice or supply under OMSS, " he added.



Further, the minister said the state needs about 60,000 MT per month of rice apart from regular NFSA allotment for PDS and noon meal schemes.



"We request you to allot 60,000 MT of rice per month under OMSS which would also help in price control, " he added.



Subsequently, the minister requested the Union government to permit Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation to procure paddy from September 1 with the increased MSP announced by the Government of India for the Kharif marketing season 2023-2024.

