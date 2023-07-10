Provide sufficient security for Annamalai's yatra; TN BJP urges DGP

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday urged the Director General of Police (DGP) to provide the sufficient security for party's state chief K Annamalai's padayatra which will start in Rameswaram on July 28.

"Our leader K Annamalai's 'En Mann En Makkal' padayatra is all set to start in Rameswaram on July 28. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the yatra and the yatra has been planned till January 11, 2024. It will be undertaken in at least three phases with intervals. It will conclude in Chennai.

Annamalai will walk in towns and villages.

He will travel in a car between the places. We urged the DGP to provide complete police security for the yatra, " said Paul Kanagaraj, state legal wing president of the BJP after meeting the DGP Shankar Jiwal.

Earlier in the day, BJP's legal team led by Paul Kanagaraj called on the DGP Shankar Jiwal at his office and submitted the petition in which the route map of the padayatra and the places where Annamalai is likely to take rest were submitted.



